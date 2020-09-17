Richard F. Butterbach
Richard F. "Dick" Butterbach was born July 14, 1942 in Joliet, IL. He died peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy (nee Murphy) and Lester Butterbach.
He leaves behind so many who loved him, especially his beloved wife of 54 years, Pat (nee Pasich); his children, Jody, Dr. Dan (Cheryl) Butterbach, and Jill (Larry) Ryan; his true pride and joys, his grandchildren Mia, Elise, and Eva Butterbach, and Frank, Jack, and Molly Ryan; and his brother, Jim (Carol) Butterbach as well as a niece, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Dick was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area, graduated from Plainfield High School in 1960 and was an outstanding insurance agent for 30 years (favorite quote: "You're not covered."). He was one of a kind, as his many friends (including all the other proud members of the Washington Island Sportsman's Club --- you know who you are) can attest to, and will be sorely missed by so many.
Visitation for Dick Butterbach will be held Friday, September 19, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Facemasks are required and distancing will be observed as well as capacity restrictions. All friends and relatives are invited to meet Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, to process into Church at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to JOHA Foundation (Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates) or Joliet Catholic Academy. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
