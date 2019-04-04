Richard F. Dapriele



Richard F. Dapriele, age 84, a resident of Lockport, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019.



Beloved husband of 55 years to Barbara Dapriele (Rivera); loving brother of Larry (late Luanne) Dapriele; also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Dapriele (DiDomenic) and siblings Eugene Dapriele and Nancy (late Joseph) LaMontagne.



Richard was a United States Army Veteran and active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Lockport. He retired from Caterpillar in 1994, was a member of the Joliet Moose Lodge and Knights of Columbus Council #4400. He enjoyed going to the casinos, hunting, and fishing. He was a former member of the Joliet East Side Club and White Eagles Club in Lemont.



The family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Lying in State Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 401 Brassel St., Lockport, IL 60441. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations or Perpetual Masses to St. John Vianney would be appreciated.



Info www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533 Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary