Richard G. Baker
Richard "Rick" G. Baker, age 68, born March 8, 1952, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Baker (nee Koehn); his daughter, Kimberly Strom and his mother, Lavonne Baker. Several other dear family members also survive.
Preceded in death by his father, Cecil Baker; his brother, Jim Baker and his uncle, Jerry Ford.
Rick was a sub-contractor carpenter and known to be one of the best bass players in the Chicagoland area. He was a diehard Cubs fan and loved watching the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks. He loved spending time with his Sheltie, Cody.
Per Rick's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the restrictions from COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
