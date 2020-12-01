1/1
Richard G. Baker
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard G. Baker

Richard "Rick" G. Baker, age 68, born March 8, 1952, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Baker (nee Koehn); his daughter, Kimberly Strom and his mother, Lavonne Baker. Several other dear family members also survive.

Preceded in death by his father, Cecil Baker; his brother, Jim Baker and his uncle, Jerry Ford.

Rick was a sub-contractor carpenter and known to be one of the best bass players in the Chicagoland area. He was a diehard Cubs fan and loved watching the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Blackhawks. He loved spending time with his Sheltie, Cody.

Per Rick's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the restrictions from COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
