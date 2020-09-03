Richard G. Grenier
Born: January 24, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 1, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Richard G. Grenier, age 85, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born on January 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL.
Rich is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Marlene (nee Cota); his loving daughters, Linda (Mike) Santillo of Plainfield, Michelle (Scot) Turvey of Shorewood, and Kimberly Smith of West Chicago; his cherished grandchildren, Courtney (Frank), Christopher, Anthony, David, Michael, Nicole, Ryan, Colin and Justin; his adored great-grandson, Maverick; his dear brother, Gerald (Judy) Grenier, brother-in-law, Edward Van and sister-in-law, Terry (Bob) Gecas; as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian Grenier; his sisters, Marjorie (the late Daniel) Kukla and Lillian Van and his brothers, Kenneth (the late Marion) and Donald Grenier.
Rich was a proud American and served his country with honor in the United States Army. He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 73, Chicago after 40 years of service.
Rich was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Immaculate Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #5573, Plainfield as well as 4th Degree member of Bishop Kaffer Assembly #3232. He was also a member of the Mantellate Secular Order of Servites and the St. Mary Immaculate Senior's Club.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Rich's life, memorials maybe directed to the Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary, 16949 S. Drauden Road, Plainfield, IL 60544.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield. Interment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information please call 815/436-9221or visit www.overman-jones.com