1/
Richard G. Grenier
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. Grenier

Born: January 24, 1935; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 1, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Richard G. Grenier, age 85, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born on January 24, 1935 in Chicago, IL.

Rich is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Marlene (nee Cota); his loving daughters, Linda (Mike) Santillo of Plainfield, Michelle (Scot) Turvey of Shorewood, and Kimberly Smith of West Chicago; his cherished grandchildren, Courtney (Frank), Christopher, Anthony, David, Michael, Nicole, Ryan, Colin and Justin; his adored great-grandson, Maverick; his dear brother, Gerald (Judy) Grenier, brother-in-law, Edward Van and sister-in-law, Terry (Bob) Gecas; as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian Grenier; his sisters, Marjorie (the late Daniel) Kukla and Lillian Van and his brothers, Kenneth (the late Marion) and Donald Grenier.

Rich was a proud American and served his country with honor in the United States Army. He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 73, Chicago after 40 years of service.

Rich was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Immaculate Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #5573, Plainfield as well as 4th Degree member of Bishop Kaffer Assembly #3232. He was also a member of the Mantellate Secular Order of Servites and the St. Mary Immaculate Senior's Club.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Rich's life, memorials maybe directed to the Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary, 16949 S. Drauden Road, Plainfield, IL 60544.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield. Interment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information please call 815/436-9221or visit www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overman-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved