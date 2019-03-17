Home

Richard G. Sparks


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard G. Sparks Obituary
Richard G. Sparks

Richard G. Sparks, 80, of New Lenox, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019. Rich was born in Jeffersonville, IN to the late John and Bessie (nee Dunn) Sparks.

Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Corona); loving father of Richard (Rita) Sparks, Roxanne (John) Sammarco, Ronald Sparks, Rosemary Sparks, and William Rogers; cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Janet (Leroy), Briana, Richie, Michelle (Levi), Ronnie, Alexis, Kevin, and Paige; proud great grandfather of Dylan; dear brother of David Sparks and Wesley "Jitter" Sparks; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; also survived by many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and two sisters.

Richard was a loyal supporter of the New Lenox VFW and the New Lenox American Legion. He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, horseshoes, and was a diehard Cub fan.

A Celebration of Richard's Life is being planned for a later date. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019
