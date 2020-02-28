The Herald-News Obituaries
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Richard Gerald Murray


1926 - 2020
Richard Gerald Murray

Richard Gerald Murray, age 93 of Romeoville, IL, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Murray; loving father of Mark (Sandra) Murray, Anne Murray, Gerald (Joanne) Murray and Kevin (Angie) Murray; devoted grandfather of Dawn (Pat) Beallis, Holly (Mitchell) Blizzard, Katie Murray and Mike Murray and great-grandfather of seven; fond brother of Agnesanne (late Fred) Welke and the late James Murray, the late Marycollette (late Robert) Higney, the late Daniel Murray and the late Robert (late Joan) Murray; many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Murray was a member of the Golden Agers, Sons of the American Legion Post #18 and past president of the Romeoville Area Historical Society.

Memorial visitation will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. with the memorial service to begin at 11:30 a.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
