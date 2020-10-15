Richard H. Eggman
Richard H. Eggman, age 92, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Creek Side Manor, Oak Creek, WI.
Richard was born August 29, 1928 in Louisville, KY to Carl M. and Jessie Helena (Hurd) Eggman, and as a small child, his family moved to Joliet. A graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1946, he was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a paratrooper. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. where he served 32 1/2 years as a tooling engineer. In retirement, he became the local handy man for his family, friends, and anyone in need.
As a former member of Cantigny VFW Post #367, he was a Sr. Vice Commander and very active in the post's fish fry, bingo, and pancake breakfasts.
Surviving are his sons, Rick (Deb) Eggman, Larry (Teresa) Eggman and Jeff (Tom) Eggman; his daughter, Judy (Daniel) Dougherty; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren: and his sister, Doris Larson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley M. (nee Hunter) Eggman (2005); his parents; two brothers, Luther and Kenneth; his sister, Florence Wildman; and his good friend, Evelyn Gates.
The family would like to thank all who have touched Richard's life.
Visitation for Richard H. Eggman will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m., until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, October 19, 2020. Please click on this link: youtu.be/rphmVj4Frp4 and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary, 16949 S. Drauden Road, Plainfield, IL 60586 or a charity of the donor's choice
would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com