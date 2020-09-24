1/1
Richard H. Parks
1934 - 2020
Richard H. Parks

Born: January 11, 1934; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 22, 2020; in Lincoln, IL

Richard H. Parks 86 of Weldon, IL formerly of Joliet, IL passed away September 22, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Joliet, IL. There will be no visitation. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's favorite animal shelter.

Richard was born January 11, 1934 in Joliet, IL the son of Joseph and Helen (Clark) Parks. He married June H. Babbe on June 15, 1954 in Joliet, IL. She passed away August 29, 2014.

Survivors include his children, Cindy Parks, Joliet, IL; Cherie (Steve) Brittin, Weldon, IL; Randy (Susan) Parks, Coal City, IL; Tracy Parks, Sycamore, IL, grandchildren, Suzy; Pam; Dan; Braden; Kevin; Samantha and Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren; former son-in-law, Daniel Oakley, Morris, IL; and siblings, Jean and Don.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 1 infant daughter and infant twin boys; and brothers Charles and Joseph, Jr., and sister, Bonnie.

Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a business owner for many years in Joliet, IL. He could create something out of nothing and was always willing to help anyone. Richard loved animals, always made people laugh, and enjoyed drinking a beer with friends and family. Most of all, Richard's greatest passion in life was his family. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

Online condolences may be made a www.calvertmemorial.com


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
(217) 935-3166
