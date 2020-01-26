|
Richard Hotuyec
Richard Hotuyec, 81, passed away January 22, 2020, reuniting him with his beloved wife Claudia.
A lifelong resident of Joliet, proud Hilltopper, and skilled carpenter, Rich's most important calling was as a loving husband and father. He enjoyed fishing and camping at Lily Cache and Grundy County Rod and Gun Clubs with his extended family. He was passionate about listening to music of all genres, completing the daily crossword, and competitive games of euchre and Scrabble. After retiring from Carpenters Local 174, he and Claudia traveled extensively. In later years, Rich stayed busy exploring and walking with his best friend, Blue. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and looked forward to Cubs spring training each year.
Richard is survived by his three loving daughters: Rebecca (the late Arthur C.) Lennon, Michele (Dennis) Gossen, and Amy Wilson. His wonderful grandchildren: Ashley (Mark) Conner, Michael (Eugenia Viti) Lennon, Caitlin (Luis) Contreras, Claire Lennon, Jessica Gossen, Jamison Gossen, Amanda (Jason) Tinsley, Angela Wilson, Kelsey Wilson, and Chloe Wilson. His cherished great-grandchildren: Jack Tinsley, Claudia Tinsley, and Leo Arthur Lennon. Richard is also survived by his sister-in-law Linda Hotuyec and her sons: John, Robert, Michael, and Mark, and their families.
Preceded in death by his wife Claudia (ne Barufe) Hotuyec, father John Hotuyec, mother Louise (ne Vidic) Koenig, stepfather Thomas Koenig, and brother John (Jack) Hotuyec.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held Monday, January 27 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home with visitation beginning at 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial, also at Our Lady of Angels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JDRF or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JDRF or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020