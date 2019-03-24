The Herald-News Obituaries
|
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Richard J. Engstrom Sr. Obituary

Richard J. Engstrom Sr. Obituary
Richard J. Engstrom Sr.

Richard J. Engstrom Sr., lifetime Lockport resident, age 66, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.

Predeceased by father, Kenneth W.; brother, Dino; former wife, Jannette (Zoller); and adopted daughter, Jessica (Saxon).

Survived by mother, Marjorie (Sartori); brother, Kenneth J.; sister, Denice (David) Roesler; former wife, Linda (Johnson); son, Richard Jr.; daughters, Caterina and Rebecca (Ken) Kurtz.

Memorial to be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th (159th) St., Lockport, from 10:00am until time of Remembrance at 12:00pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019
