Richard J. Engstrom Sr.
Richard J. Engstrom Sr., lifetime Lockport resident, age 66, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
Predeceased by father, Kenneth W.; brother, Dino; former wife, Jannette (Zoller); and adopted daughter, Jessica (Saxon).
Survived by mother, Marjorie (Sartori); brother, Kenneth J.; sister, Denice (David) Roesler; former wife, Linda (Johnson); son, Richard Jr.; daughters, Caterina and Rebecca (Ken) Kurtz.
Memorial to be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th (159th) St., Lockport, from 10:00am until time of Remembrance at 12:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019