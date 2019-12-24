|
Richard J. Goss
Born: July 10, 1920; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 22, 2019; in Plainfield, IL
Richard J. Goss, age 99, died December 22, 2019, at Lakewood Nursing and Rehab Center in Plainfield.
He was born July 10, 1920, in Joliet and grew up on the city's South Side, graduating from Sacred Heart Grade School. He played basketball, soccer, and baseball at Joliet Township High School and in Rivals Park leagues, lettering in basketball at JTHS and playing for the championship Stone City Post VFW soccer team.
He enlisted in the Coast Guard in World War II and went all over the world on the USS Leonard Wood, a troop transport ship.
After the war Mr. Goss went to work for Gerlach-Barklow calendar factory, where he met Anita Hayurka, whom he married in 1948. They raised their family of four children in Rockdale and were active members of St. Joseph Church there. Mr. Goss was involved in the parish Holy Name Society, including as president. He was also a life member of Stone City Post VFW.
Mr. Goss worked at Commonwealth Edison Company from 1951 until his retirement in 1982. In 2004 he and his wife moved to a new condominium development off Caterpillar Drive in Joliet, where they resided until August 2019 when they moved to American House-Cedarlake in Plainfield. He felt fortunate to live long enough to enjoy his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; their three daughters, Marianne, Patricia, and Nancy (Robert) Lonsinger; their son, Richard M. (Jeannine); four grandchildren, Sarah (John) Nolan, Matthew Goss, and Alex and Ashley Lonsinger; two great-grandsons, Alex and Dominic Nolan; a sister, Verna Chiapello; a brother, George (Lois) Goss; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Goss.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elizabeth (Fritz) Goss, and siblings Almer, Robert, and Willetta Goss and Eleanor McGuire.
Visitation will be at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday. A funeral mass will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Rockdale. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 1329 Belleview Avenue, Rockdale.
Arrangements by Joseph Tapella.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019