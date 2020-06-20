Richard J. Klepec
1952 - 2020
Richard J. Klepec

Born: March 6, 1952; in Joliet, IL

Died: June 16, 2020; in Plainfield, IL

Richard J. Klepec, 68, died at Lakewood Nursing & Rehab Center in Plainfield, IL on June 16, 2020. Rich was born in Joliet, IL on March 6, 1952. He is survived by his brother Donald (Tina) Klepec of Shorewood, IL and former spouse Carol Zinkiewicz and several cousins and special friends.

Rich, who had an entrepreneurial spirit, was the loving son of Leo and Alma (nee McCure) Klepec. Rich graduated from St. Jude Grade School in 1966 and Joliet West High School in 1970. He attended Joliet Junior College and in 1973 he graduated with a PGA Golf Club Professional degree. For several years he managed operations at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet, IL and Morris Country Club in Morris, IL. Rich earned a hole-in-one at the "Brut" Golf Course in Lake Geneva, WI. Rich enjoyed NASCAR and Golf. Rich became interested in the bar business and in 1986 he purchased and operated the Barge Inn tavern in Joliet, IL. After a few years in business, he became interested in owning and operating the CZK Limousine service in Joliet, IL. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Alma Klepec of Joliet.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a prayer service will be held at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of Lakewood for the care they provided. Donations in his memory can be made to the Will County Humane Society or charity of choice. For information, contact the Funeral Home at 815-744-4444. Condolences for the family may be left at Rich's Tribute Wall at www.bgsfuneralhome.com or mailed to the family in care of Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Arrangements entrusted to Joseph J. Tapella.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
