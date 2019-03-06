Richard J. Morelli



Born: June 14, 1936



Died: March 4, 2019



Richard "Dickie" J. Morelli, age 82, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Lockport before moving to the Carillon Lakes community in Crest Hill in 2017.



Preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ann (nee: Burcenski) Morelli; father in law, Robert Beall; a brother, David Morelli; daughter, Cheryl Morelli and grandsons, Michael Morelli and Lucas Clinton.



Survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Sharon (nee: Beall) Morelli; one daughter, Annette (Brett) Clinton; three sons, Richard (Ann), Dean (Robin), Randy (Kelly) Morelli; two stepsons, Glenn and Mike (late Leigh ) Kelley; nine cherished grandchildren; one great granddaughter; mother in law, Mafalda Beall; sister, Nancy Costello; brother, Jim (Karen) Morelli; sister in law, Pat Morelli; brother in law, Brad Beall; sisters in law, Linda Metheney and Carole Getson.



Dickie spent his childhood on the west side of Lockport growing up alongside numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a 1954 graduate of Joliet Catholic High School where he was a three sport athlete (football, baseball and basketball). And he received the Patty McGowan Award in 2013 for all of his achievements. In addition in 1996 he was inducted into the Illinois United States Slowpitch Softball Association Hall of Fame.



He was an accomplished trap shooter who won several Illinois State Trap Shooting championships in 1965, 1966 and 1967.



Retired from the Lockport Police Department, after 28 years of dedicated service. He was also a Lockport Animal Control Warden for 45 years.



He loved duck hunting, enjoyed fishing in Siesta Key and at his lake home in Wisconsin and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. Member of the Lockport Duck Club and lifetime member of the Lockport Moose Lodge #1557.



Richard was a man of faith who attended both St. Joseph Church, Lockport and Joliet. Above all else he was a loving and devoted family man and will be deeply missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Lying in state on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic 416 N Chicago St, Joliet, IL 60432 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Lockport.



Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or to attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019