Richard John Sass

Richard John Sass, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, at the age of 76 with his family by his side. Richard was born on June 15, 1943, the son of the late Irvin and June (nee Peterson) Sass. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and retired from Jefferson Ice Company after several years as a dedicated employee.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy M. (nee Galbraith) Sass; his daughter, Tammy (Mike) Tincher; sons, Rick (Debbie) Sass and Keith Sass; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and his sister, Patricia Tatro.

He is preceded by his parents.

Funeral Services for Richard John Sass will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2019
