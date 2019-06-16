The Herald-News Obituaries
RICHARD J. SORENSEN

RICHARD J. SORENSEN Obituary
Richard James Sorensen

Richard James Sorensen, age 86, at rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Richard is survived by his children, Vicki (Roland) Bauer, Tom (Cindy) Sorensen, Charlotte (Ray) Dombrowski, Ginger (Steve) Youngs and Deanna Sorensen; 15 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel (nee Gustafson) Sorensen; and brother, Thomas Sorensen.

Richard was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was an animal lover and had a special place in his heart for his dear St. Bernard, Chloe. Richard also greatly enjoyed the railroad and was a train enthusiast. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Richard's name to St. Bernard Rescue or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Per Richard's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Obituary and tribute wall for Richard J. Sorensen at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019
