1/
Richard Joh Jakusz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD JOHN JAKUSZ, SR.

Richard John Jakusz, Sr., age 87, passed April 09, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents Andrew (Margaret) Jakusz; his wife Irene nee Grabos, Jakusz; 4 siblings, Andrew Jakusz (during the Korean War), Irene (LeRoy) Klobes, Delores Zaleski, and Edwin Jakusz.

Richard is survived by his sister Arvella (Alex) Czajka, 3 sons, Richard (Marianne) Jakusz, Daniel (Bonnie) Jakusz, and Paul (Tracy) Jakusz. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Richard was a veteran of the Korean War, and received the Bronze Star. He loved celebrating with his family, and food. Memorial Gathering to be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien, IL 60561 on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be private. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630-257-6363


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved