RICHARD JOHN JAKUSZ, SR.
Richard John Jakusz, Sr., age 87, passed April 09, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents Andrew (Margaret) Jakusz; his wife Irene nee Grabos, Jakusz; 4 siblings, Andrew Jakusz (during the Korean War), Irene (LeRoy) Klobes, Delores Zaleski, and Edwin Jakusz.
Richard is survived by his sister Arvella (Alex) Czajka, 3 sons, Richard (Marianne) Jakusz, Daniel (Bonnie) Jakusz, and Paul (Tracy) Jakusz. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Richard was a veteran of the Korean War, and received the Bronze Star. He loved celebrating with his family, and food. Memorial Gathering to be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien, IL 60561 on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be private. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com
or call 630-257-6363