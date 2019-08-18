The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
1935 - 2019
Richard John Imrie Obituary
Richard John Imrie

Richard John Imrie "Red," age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Red is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Shirley (nee Miller); children, Mike (LuAnn) Imrie and Patti (Tom) Norman; grandchildren, Matt, Megan, MaryKate, Michael, and Maureen Imrie, Tom (Jenny), Tim (Cassi) and Dan (Megan) Norman; great-grandchildren, Presley Imrie, Charley, Finn, Imrie and Shae Norman as well as two expected great-grandchildren that were always on his mind; brothers, Bill (Jane) Imrie and Dave Cunico.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Imrie and Vida Cunico.

Red graduated from Lockport High School and was a proud United States Army Veteran. After the service he devoted over 35 years of service to the Northern Illinois Gas Company. Red was extremely proud of being the "dad" coach from Rivals Little League Baseball to St. Mary Nativity Basketball. Some of his greatest joys were spending time with his family, tinkering with woodworking projects and going on the occasional casino trip. He will be truly missed.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at 2 West-Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet Area Community Hospice and Our Lady of Angels for the compassion and care provided to Red.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Richard's name to Our Lady of Angels, 1201 Wyoming Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.

A celebration of Red's life will begin on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Richard Imrie at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
