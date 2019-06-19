Richard Krohn



Born: August 18, 1959; in Joliet, IL



Died: June 13, 2019, in Joliet, IL



Richard Krohn "Richie", age 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13th at his home in Joliet, IL. He was born August 18, 1959 in Joliet.



Surviving family are his daughters, Danielle Krohn (Joliet) and Bridget Krohn (Eldon, MO). His beloved grandchildren; Evan, Brooklynn, Easton, Elaina and Hunter. His beloved Mother; Elsiemae Krohn (Joliet). His Siblings: Patti (Ron) Failing (Parthenon, AR), Ruth (Gus) Juricic (Joliet), Daniel (Stephanie) Krohn (Rogue River, OR) and Terry Krohn (Olathe, CO). There are many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends whose lives Richie also touched.



He spent many years as a proud union employee, driving for Welsch Red E Mix; he considered many of these people family. Richie was one of a kind, the life of the party, your dose of sunshine, your best friend. He would give you the shirt off his back in a heart beat. He will be dearly missed in a way words will never describe.



There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2pm - 6pm at Ingalls Park AC: 20 N Park Rd, Joliet, IL 60433. Published in The Herald-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019