1/1
Richard Kurt Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Kurt Johnson

Richard "Dick" Kurt Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home September 17th, 2020, and went to Jesus, reunited in heaven with sons Rick and Steven, wife Carol, and parents.

He was a dear man who was loved and will be missed.

Survived by daughters Debra (Joe) and Sherry (Randy); grandchildren Jenny, Heidi, Kate, Dana, John, Erik (Laura), Kristen (Matt), and Kara (CJ); 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Carol (Bill), Ginny, and Don (Mary); brother-in-law Denny (Sonja); many nieces and nephews; and dear cousin Evy (Paul).

Dick was born in Cylinder Iowa, degreed at Iowa State, was a valued electrical engineer at USS and Great Lakes Fleet for decades, Duluth resident for 55 years, and member of Elim Lutheran Church. He most loved spending time with family, and enjoyed Twins Baseball, golf, bowling, and playing Bridge.

Dick will be remembered most for his tender hearted spirit and wit. "You look good, Dick" "Well, I can't help that!", he'd reply with a grin and twinkling eyes.

Memorials appreciated to Joliet Area Community Hospice, who took wonderful care of Dick this past year. www.joliethospice.org/donate/

Graveside service to be held later.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved