Richard Kurt Johnson
Richard "Dick" Kurt Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home September 17th, 2020, and went to Jesus, reunited in heaven with sons Rick and Steven, wife Carol, and parents.
He was a dear man who was loved and will be missed.
Survived by daughters Debra (Joe) and Sherry (Randy); grandchildren Jenny, Heidi, Kate, Dana, John, Erik (Laura), Kristen (Matt), and Kara (CJ); 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Carol (Bill), Ginny, and Don (Mary); brother-in-law Denny (Sonja); many nieces and nephews; and dear cousin Evy (Paul).
Dick was born in Cylinder Iowa, degreed at Iowa State, was a valued electrical engineer at USS and Great Lakes Fleet for decades, Duluth resident for 55 years, and member of Elim Lutheran Church. He most loved spending time with family, and enjoyed Twins Baseball, golf, bowling, and playing Bridge.
Dick will be remembered most for his tender hearted spirit and wit. "You look good, Dick" "Well, I can't help that!", he'd reply with a grin and twinkling eyes.
Memorials appreciated to Joliet Area Community Hospice, who took wonderful care of Dick this past year. www.joliethospice.org/donate/
Graveside service to be held later.