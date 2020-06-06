Richard L. Kettman
Richard L. Kettman, U.S. Army Veteran, age 82 of Lockport, passed away May 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Stella Kettman. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Darlene, (nee Fulk); his loving daughters, Sandi (Jeff) McDonald and Sharyn L. Kettman-Stapp; two granddaughters, Sarah and Emma McDonald; one brother, David (Dolores) Kettman; and his furry companions, Stanley and Sadie. Richard retired from Argo Corn Products after 43 years of service. Richard loved fishing, hunting, and woodwork. He was a generous and loving man and will be missed by all who loved him.
Per Richard's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Richard L. Kettman, U.S. Army Veteran, age 82 of Lockport, passed away May 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Stella Kettman. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Darlene, (nee Fulk); his loving daughters, Sandi (Jeff) McDonald and Sharyn L. Kettman-Stapp; two granddaughters, Sarah and Emma McDonald; one brother, David (Dolores) Kettman; and his furry companions, Stanley and Sadie. Richard retired from Argo Corn Products after 43 years of service. Richard loved fishing, hunting, and woodwork. He was a generous and loving man and will be missed by all who loved him.
Per Richard's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.