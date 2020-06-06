Richard L. Kettman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Kettman

Richard L. Kettman, U.S. Army Veteran, age 82 of Lockport, passed away May 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Stella Kettman. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Darlene, (nee Fulk); his loving daughters, Sandi (Jeff) McDonald and Sharyn L. Kettman-Stapp; two granddaughters, Sarah and Emma McDonald; one brother, David (Dolores) Kettman; and his furry companions, Stanley and Sadie. Richard retired from Argo Corn Products after 43 years of service. Richard loved fishing, hunting, and woodwork. He was a generous and loving man and will be missed by all who loved him.

Per Richard's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved