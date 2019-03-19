Richard L. Koziol



Richard L. Koziol, age 70, late of Plainfield, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.



He was born in Chicago on January 9, 1949. He was a US Army Veteran. Employed by Exxon Mobile for 32 years before retiring.



Preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Dorothy (nee Zimmerman) Koziol and one brother Milton Koziol.



Survived by his wife of 44 years, Judith A. (nee Hogan) Koziol; three children, Patricia (Kevin) Epling, William (Rebecca) Palmer and Rosemarie (Michael) Hill; Seven grandchildren, William Palmer, Kevin Epling, Kyle Palmer, Patrick Epling, Mercedes Hill, Macaela Hill and Tricia Epling; one sister, Patricia (Mike) Hickey; one brother, Melvin (Donna) Koziol; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment and military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery



For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 19, 2019