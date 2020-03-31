|
Richard Lee Harris
Born: September 26, 1939; in Kankakee, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Morris, IL
Richard Lee Harris, Age 80, of Carbon Hill, IL passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. Born September 26, 1939 in Kankakee, IL to the late John and Eilene (nee Lagasse) Ulfers. Richard formerly worked in the Maintenance Department at Salem Village Nursing Home in Joliet, IL. He was true handyman and was known to be able to fix anything that came his way. He also enjoyed building model airplanes. Surviving are his wife, Shirley (nee Flint) Harris; his children, Mike (Lori) Harris, Melissa (Carl) Zurag, Rebecca (Nick) Anastos, and Angela (Robert) Ellerbrock; three grandchildren, Sarah, Cory, and Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Hank, Jayden, and Cody; former wife, Joyce Thompson; step-children, Debbie (Rick) Bukovsky, Guy, and Gary Rasor; step-grandchildren, Denise (Jason) Knight, Brittny, David, and Danny Rasor; step-great-grandchildren, Cody and Liam Knight and Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the . R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020