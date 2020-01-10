|
Richard LeMont Lewis, Sr.
Born: October 20, 1969
Died: January 3, 2020
Richard LeMont Lewis, Sr. gained his wings on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born to Jessie D. Lewis and Hattie Mae (nee Autman) Lewis in Joliet, Illinois on October 20, 1969.
Richard is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Effie Lee Autman; paternal grandparents, Simmie Lewis and Magnolia Evans-Lewis; son, Richard Lawrence Lewis; brother, Elbert Autman; and mother-in-law, Alice Clayton.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his devoted wife of 30 years, Joy Moore-Lewis; nine children, Tiantae Lewis, Dominique Gill, Angela Lewis, Richela (Darnell) Lewis-Magee, Leon (Angelic) Williams, Richard LeMont Lewis, Jr., Tasherra Lewis, Ayanna Scott and Nehemiah Martin; sixteen grandchildren, parents, Jessie D. Lewis and Hattie Mae Autman-Lewis; sister, Ollie Autman and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Rev. Edward Martin, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 10, 2020