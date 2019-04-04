Richard Maske



Born: April 25, 1935; in Joliet, IL



Died: April 1, 2019; in Waterloo, IL



Richard Maske, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Waterloo, IL at the age of 83. He was born on April 25, 1935 in Joliet, IL.



Richard served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Commonwealth Edison for 32 years and was Secretary of the IBEW Union for 18 years. Richard was Chairman of the Crusade of Mercy and the Dresden Station Blood Drive. He was an avid photographer, loved to travel and a loyal Cubs fan.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Agnes "Marie" (nee Bazaar); sons, Michael and Gary Maske; daughter, Karen Featheringill; sister, Delores Hallerberg; numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ivey (nee Oetter) Maske.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Southern Illinois Hospice Team.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, Southern Illinois Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church building fund in Columbia, IL.



A celebration of Richard's life will begin on Friday, April 5, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family invites relatives and friends to gather at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Hills of Rest.



Obituary and tribute wall for Richard Maske at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019