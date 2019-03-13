The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
2212 McDonough St
Joliet, IL
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepluchre Cemetery
Alsip, IL
Richard Meunier


Richard Meunier
1943 - 2019
Richard Meunier Obituary
Richard Meunier

On Sunday, March 10, 2019 Richard Meunier "Rich", loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 75. Rich was born on December 23, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Donald and Helen Meunier. He was a graduate of Mendel High School in Chicago.

On July 17, 1965 he married Patricia (nee Abbeduto) and together they raised three sons, Mike (Patti), Joe (Terri) and Steve (Kerry). Rich had a passion for being outdoors. He loved gardening and golf, as well as many other outdoor activities, or just sitting at the beach or pool reading a book. Rich was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. Everywhere he went he made quick friends and never was a stranger. Rich was known for his quick wit, blunt comments and compassion for the other guy. He (Grandpa) also loved his seven grandkids, Sydni, Nick, Megan, Kate, Anne, Isabelle and Grace, whom he was very proud of and bragged about regularly.

Rich is survived by his wife; three children; seven grandkids; his brother, Don; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis.

Visitation for Richard Meunier will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel to Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery, Alsip. Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
