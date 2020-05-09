Richard Michael Kweiser
1958 - 2020
Richard Michael Kweiser

Born: December 7, 1958

Died: January 16, 2020

After battling cancer, Richard Michael Kweiser died in the late hours of January 16, 2020. Rick, born December 7, 1958, in Joliet, attended Troy Grade & Junior High Schools, and followed on to Joliet West High School. He worked for a number of employers over the years, including Folger Adams Co., Electro-Motive Diesel, & Web Tools, becoming a trained Tool & Die Maker along the way. An avid fan of heavy metal rock, Rick also enjoyed fishing and photography, especially taking photos of his favorite park, Matthiessen State Park in Oglesby, Illinois. Rick was predeceased by his parents, Robert Frank and Adeline Delores (née James) Kweiser and his sister, Linda Jane Taylor (Dale - deceased). He is survived by siblings Carole Katherine Johnson (Bob), Robert Richard Kweiser, Janet Rose Kweiser, Virginia June Snyder (Steve), Peggy Anne Robidoux (Phillip), Nancy Dorothea Durkin (Jimmy - deceased), William Theodore Kweiser, Kimberly Ann Goodwin (Bob - deceased); and nieces & nephews Jeffrey Cornelius, Christopher Adams, David Adams, Heather Kweiser, Joseph Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Scott Robidoux, Curtis Robidoux, Charles Garbin, Samuel Garbin, Michael Garbin, Nathaniel Garbin, Kyle Tynor, and Brittany Tynor. Rick will be remembered and dearly missed by those closest to him. Special thanks go to his close friend, Linda Marquadt, for being with him in his most difficult time. He requested cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a date later this year. Please remember Rick by donating to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Cir, Joliet, IL 60431.


Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
