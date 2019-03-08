Richard P. Rizzo



Richard P. Rizzo "Riz", age 86, late of New Lenox, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Joliet, lifelong area resident. Retired from Caterpillar in 1986 after 33 years, he also worked at Rick's RV in Joliet for 33 dedicated years. United States Navy Veteran. Member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, Joliet where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and a Eucharistic Minister.



Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose (Duranto) Rizzo; a sister, Mildred Peterson; in-laws, Joseph and Cira Ragusa.



Survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Antionette (nee Ragusa) Rizzo; two loving children, Rick (Victoria) Rizzo and Ann Marie (Dean) Linko both of New Lenox; five cherished grandchildren, Vincent and Angela Rizzo and Daniel, Libby and Luke Horvath; one great grandson, Luke Horvath Jr.; a sister, Jen Perkins; and a brother-in-law, Joseph (Rosemary) Ragusa.



Please OMIT flowers, memorials to St. Mary Magdalene Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Everyone will meet at St. Mary Magdalene Church 127 S. Briggs St, Joliet, IL., 60433 on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:45am for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Following Mass cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL 60441 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm.



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019