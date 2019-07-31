|
|
Richard Patrick Melvin
Richard "Ricky" Patrick Melvin, age 33, of Joliet, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born in Oak Lawn, IL, residing in the Joliet area most of his life. Ricky is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, beginning his career with the Big Red One and then the 160th S.O.A.R. Division in the latter part of his service.
Surviving is his wife, Theresa Melvin; son, Hudson; parents, Catherine and Donald Pollack of Joliet; sister, Angela (Levi) Conard of Hutchinson, KS; brother, David (Julissa) Pollack of Wilmington; nieces, Samantha and Shaylee Conard; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive all friends and relatives for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, August, 1, 2019, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. A Memorial Service will be on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials in his name to Operation Care Package would be appreciated. At the request of Ricky's family, please dress casual for his visitation and service. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019