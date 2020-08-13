1/1
Richard Paul Wherry
Richard Paul Wherry

Age 79 passed away Friday August 7, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. A long-time resident of Romeoville, formerly of Chicago.

Richard is a US Army Veteran. He was formerly employed by Martin Motor Service of Chicago, later to retire, 2006 from Custom Trucking of Northlake. He was known for his joyful spirit, telling stories and for saying, "HI, my name is Rich but I spell it p-o-o-r".

Richard is survived by his loving wife Virginia Wherry; children Chris Wherry, Kyle Wherry, Virginia Bollow and Tyler Wherry; sister Marilyn Wherry, many nieces and nephews and numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Eileen Wherry; brothers Matthew, David and Joseph.

A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm with a memorial service to begin, 2:30 pm. At Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544.

Services conclude at the funeral home. (www.Anderson-goodale.com) (815) 577-5250


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
