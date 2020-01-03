|
|
Richard R. Lesner
Born: November 16, 1946
Died: December 27, 2019
Richard R. Lesner (73) of Channahon ,IL entered eternal slumber on Friday December 27, 2019, due to complications from previously battled Lung Cancer.
He is preceded in death by father Richard and mother Helen Lesner , and sister Sharon.
He is survived by loving wife Marianne ( Sebonia ) Lesner of 45 years. Brother ( John Sebonia). Beloved father to Joseph ( Disa), Elizabeth ( Daniel ) , and John. Adored Papa to Eleni , Connor , Hailey , and Sophie .
Richard was truly loved and will live on in cherished memories. May he Rest In Peace . Forever loved. Forever missed.
A veteran of Vietnam , cremation and memorial service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020