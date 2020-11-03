1/1
Richard R. Lindgren
Richard R. Lindgren

Age 92, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

Survived by his loving wife Carol (Treadman) Lindgren and devoted son Richard T. Lindgren.

Preceded in death by his parents Reynold and Laxton Lindgren; one sister Marilyn (Bob) Pomeroy and nephew Ken Pomeroy.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1947, Joliet Junior College and Worsham College. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War in Germany and France. Richard retired from the Joliet Herald News as Circulation Manager after 44 years. He was a consultant for Chicago Tribune for 2 years. Member of the former Bethel Baptist Church and Kiwanis Club of Joliet. Enjoyed watching the financial markets.

Funeral Services will be held, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Friday morning from 9:00 till time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Child Evangelism Fellowship would be appreciated.

Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
