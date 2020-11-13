Richard S. Sigman
Richard "Dick" S. Sigman, age 76, of Minooka, IL passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice surrounded by his family.
Born in The Dalles, OR in 1944, the son of George and LaVelle Sigman. Richard spent his childhood on the family ranch near Prineville, OR. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University and a master's degree in Engineering from UCLA. His career with Atlanta Richfield took him to California, where he met his wife Connie. His career in engineering took him and his family to California, Washington, Colorado and Kentucky. In 1980, he decided to put down roots in Joliet, IL buying Western Sizzlin' Steak House Restaurant which he owned and operated for 18 years. After selling, he returned to engineering, working for Meece Engineering and Middough Engineering. Richard was active in the Joliet community serving as president of the Joliet Chamber of Commerce and participating in the Exchange Club.
Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie Sigman; his two children, Carrie (Ted) Tellor of Minooka, IL and Kenneth (Mary) Sigman of Tampa, Fl. He leaves to cherish his memory five grandchildren, Meghan, Emily, Austin, Gabriella, and Tommy. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Albert of Prineville, OR and Bill (Karen) Sigman of Prineville, OR. Also, he leaves numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. His positive outlook on life lifted those around him even at the end of his battle with cancer. He will long be remembered as a source of strength to all who knew him. Richard enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling to Europe, Africa, South America and most of North America. He loved wood working and later in life began wood carving with the Joliet Woodcarvers Club. His many projects, especially his ducks, will be treasured by his family.
A special thanks to the physicians at DuPage Medical Group and especially Dr. Salman Waheed for the excellent care given to Richard.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration/ memorial of Richard's life will be held this summer and at that time his ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or a charity of your choice
