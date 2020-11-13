1/1
Richard S. Sigman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard S. Sigman

Richard "Dick" S. Sigman, age 76, of Minooka, IL passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice surrounded by his family.

Born in The Dalles, OR in 1944, the son of George and LaVelle Sigman. Richard spent his childhood on the family ranch near Prineville, OR. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University and a master's degree in Engineering from UCLA. His career with Atlanta Richfield took him to California, where he met his wife Connie. His career in engineering took him and his family to California, Washington, Colorado and Kentucky. In 1980, he decided to put down roots in Joliet, IL buying Western Sizzlin' Steak House Restaurant which he owned and operated for 18 years. After selling, he returned to engineering, working for Meece Engineering and Middough Engineering. Richard was active in the Joliet community serving as president of the Joliet Chamber of Commerce and participating in the Exchange Club.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie Sigman; his two children, Carrie (Ted) Tellor of Minooka, IL and Kenneth (Mary) Sigman of Tampa, Fl. He leaves to cherish his memory five grandchildren, Meghan, Emily, Austin, Gabriella, and Tommy. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Albert of Prineville, OR and Bill (Karen) Sigman of Prineville, OR. Also, he leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. His positive outlook on life lifted those around him even at the end of his battle with cancer. He will long be remembered as a source of strength to all who knew him. Richard enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling to Europe, Africa, South America and most of North America. He loved wood working and later in life began wood carving with the Joliet Woodcarvers Club. His many projects, especially his ducks, will be treasured by his family.

A special thanks to the physicians at DuPage Medical Group and especially Dr. Salman Waheed for the excellent care given to Richard.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration/ memorial of Richard's life will be held this summer and at that time his ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or a charity of your choice.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farkas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved