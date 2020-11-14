Richard SarclettiBorn: June 11, 1935Died: November 12, 2020Richard Sarcletti "Papa", age 85. Born June 11, 1935. Entered into eternal life November 12, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital. Survived by his beloved wife, Julia (Cosgrave) Sarcletti; his beloved children James (Dana); Mary (Chris) Riley, Christopher and Catherine (Greg) Sicinski; his beloved grandchildren Christopher and Julia Sarcletti, Connor and Christian Riley, Tyler, Austin and Faith Sarcletti; his beloved sister Freida Vallera; his brother-in-law John (Blenda) Cosgrave; many nieces, nephews and cousins. His friends Red Folkstad, Russ Nelson, Ron Ospalik, Ron "Waz" Wasielewski and many other dear friends.Preceded in death by his father and mother Emil and Florence Sarcletti; brothers Bruno (Norma), William (in infancy), and brother and sisters-in-law Americo Vallera, James Cosgrave, Mary Cosgrave, Ben (Catherine) Bazik.Richard was a die-hard Cubs fan and enjoyed all sports. He golfed many years with his friends and spent many years umpiring baseball. He was employed at Caterpillar for 39 years. Served in the Army in Korea helping to rebuild the country after the war. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church-Joliet. Rich was a good and loving husband, father, grandfather. He will truly be missed. Papa we love you so much.A special thank you to Dr. Ramesh Patel and his staff Sandi and Doreen for all they did for Richard. We are also thankful for the good care Rich received at Davita Health on Essington Rd, where he made many dear friends.Please omit flowers. Please send all donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago St. Joliet, IL 60432.Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home to St Joseph Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.