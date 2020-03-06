The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Rd.,
Huntley , IL
View Map

RICHARD TRIZZINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD TRIZZINO Obituary
Richard Trizzino

Born: June 18, 1930; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 4, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Richard Trizzino, 89, of Huntley, formerly of Joliet passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Fountains in Crystal Lake.

He was born June 18, 1930 in Joliet, the son of Paul and Sophie (Panepinto) Trizzino.

His greatest joy in life was his family and he loved following his children's activities and attending family celebrations. He enjoyed woodworking and playing cards.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judy (Tonelli); and their six children, Sherri (Rick) Knupp, Scott (Mary) Trizzino, Tracy (Mark) Jacobson, Mark (Kathy) Trizzino, Lindy (Michael) Lange, and Kristy (George) Stumpf; 18 grandchildren, Charissa (Matt) Stodola, Christopher (Lindsey) Knupp, Christina (Tom) Alex, David and Michael Trizzino, Eric (Natalie), and Gina Jacobson, Nick (Emma), Joey, Lisa, and Julianne Trizzino, Nicole and Ryan Lange, Amrika, Austin, Aaron, Ashton, and Alexis Stumpf; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Pullara; and brothers, Paul and Eugene Trizzino.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 PM on Monday, March 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley with Military Honors following. Burial will be in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be prior to mass from 12:00 to 1:00pm.

Flowers not requested per the families wishes.

Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -