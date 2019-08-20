|
Richard V. French, Jr.
Richard "Rick" V. French, Jr., 59, of Waukegan, died Friday, August 16 at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park following a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Joliet to Richard V. French, Sr. and Dolores (Close) French. Both parents preceded him in death.
Rick was a proud employee of Allendale School in Lake Villa having recently celebrated his 35th anniversary of employment. A graduate of Lockport High School and McMurray College, Rick was an avid theater fan. He spent many years acting and directing local theater productions in Jacksonville, Joliet, Highwood IL. He enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and was particularly fond of the boisterous, lively gatherings and holidays spent in Springfield with family, extended family and friends.
Rick is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Deann French of Springfield; three nephews, Derek and Jeremy French of Springfield and Kyle French of Chicago; two aunts Charlotte Pfeiffer and Vera Close along with several beloved cousins.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road in Joliet on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. till services at noon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2019