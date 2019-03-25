Richard W. Koller



Richard W. Koller, age 64, lifetime of New Lenox, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. Loving son of Harriet (Obinger) Koller and the late Richard E. Koller; beloved brother of Allan (Debra) Koller, Kathleen (Bob) Weems and Ellen (Aziz Barzi) Koller; dearest uncle of six nieces and nephews and one great niece and one great nephew.



Richard worked for 45 years in the shipping and receiving department at Blatchford Industries in Frankfort and was a member of the United Methodist Church, New Lenox, the New Lenox Historical Society and was an Eagle Scout and a Boy Scout.



A visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church 339 W. Haven Ave. New Lenox IL 60451, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with a funeral service in the church at 12:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the United Methodist Church would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 25, 2019