Richard W. Krahn
Richard W. Krahn, a longtime resident of Plainfield, passed away at the age of 91, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook. Richard was born on August 27, 1928, the son of the late Fred H. and Augusta (nee Ruesch) Krahn in Joliet, IL. He was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and attended Joliet Junior College. Richard was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Richard retired from Argonne National Lab after a dedicated career as a fireman and also had a longtime successful career in the Advertising industry, which was his passion. He was formerly employed at Gerlach Barklow in Joliet and Lee Wayne in Sterling, IL. When he wasn't working, Richard enjoyed fishing, was an avid golfer and loved to drive his Corvette. He was a world traveler, having taken trips all over the world throughout his life.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Karen Krahn of Plainfield, IL, and his son Kurt Krahn of Santa Fe, NM.
He is preceded by his wife of 52 years, Gwendolyn Krahn (2008); daughter, Janet Krahn; his parents; and his brother Robert Krahn.
Funeral Services for Richard W. Krahn will be held privately by the family. As it was his request, cremation rites have been accorded and interment will take place at Plainfield Township Cemetery. Memorials in his name to the Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 9, 2020