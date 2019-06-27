Richard William Manthei



Born: August 31, 1947, in Decatur, IL



Died: June 15, 2019, in Maui, HI



Survived by Judith Bakos Manthei, his beloved wife of almost 50 years. They were married on July 12, 1969 in Joliet. IL.



He is preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Phillips Manthei.



Dick graduated from Joliet Township High School West Campus, Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and Governor's State University. He taught Computer Science at Waubonsee Community College and Joliet Junior College.



Dick was an active volunteer in the community with Mended Hearts, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL, a Child Passenger Safety technician in Joliet and Maui, Tournament of Champions Golf Tournament, Maui Marathon and on the Kahana Ridge Homeowners Board of Directors.



Dick and Judy enjoyed traveling, cruising, and their life on Maui going to music concerts, festivals, dining out and watching the glow of sunset.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.



Instead of flowers, memorials in Dick's name can be given to the Richard W. and Judith B. Manthei Scholarship Fund at Joliet Junior College 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL 60431-8938 or Saint Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 310 N. Broadway Joliet, Il. 60435