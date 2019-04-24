Richard S. Wisz



Richard S. "Red" "Rich" Wisz, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.



Richard is survived by his children, Diane (Anton) Balaja, David J. (Bridget) Wisz; grandchildren, Sarah (Charles) Collins, Kelsey Balaja, Autumn, Tyler and Vincent Wisz; great-grandchildren; Sophie and Emma Collins, Kaison Balaja; siblings, Bernadine (late Thomas), Kathleen (late Norbert), Phyllis (late Leonard), Edmund (Dixie), Robert (Julie), George (Sue) Wisz, Mary (Eugene) Lauritzen and Joan (John) Georgas; sister-in-law, Patsy (Joe) Wenz; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beulah M. Wisz (2018); parents, Vincent and Josephine; brothers and sister, Thomas, Norbert, Fred, and Dorothy Wisz.



He was born and reared in Chicago, Illinois. He also lived in Murray, KY and most recently of Crest Hill, IL. He was a graduate of St. Martin's in Olympia Washington and served 2 years in the U.S Army, during the Korean Conflict. He was an employee of Western Electric where he met his beloved Bea. He was in Industrial Engineering with Western Electric until his retirement in 1985. He was a dedicated servant of god, participating in numerous roles in the church and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill. He had the largest heart and helped support his extended family. Richard will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Priests for Life c/o Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director - PO Box 1491, Merrifield, VA 22116-1491 would be appreciated.



A celebration of Richard's life will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the funeral home chapel at 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Richard S. Wisz at www.tezakfuneralhome.com or for information, 815-722-0524.



