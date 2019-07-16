Rick E. Kempke



Age 58, of Channahon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born in Joliet, Rick was the son of Ronald and the late Bonnie (nee Parks) Kempke, a lifelong Lockport area resident, a graduate of Lockport Township High School and received his associate's degree from DeVry University. He was formerly employed by the Environmental Protection Agency for 10 years.



He was preceded by his mother, Bonnie Kempke (2008).



Rick is survived by his father, Ronald Kempke of Channahon; his sister, April (Jeff) Carter of Channahon; his brother, Mark (Karyn) Kempke of Joliet; three nephews, Don, Ryan (Kaitlyn) and Cody Carter; his niece, Karli Carter; great nephew, Connor Carter; and his dear friend, Deb Slatton.



Rick was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan; win or lose, he would support his Cubbies. He loved rock and roll music, attending several concerts with his longtime friends, Mark Carpenter and Larry King.



Visitation for Rick E. Kempke will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Rick's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019