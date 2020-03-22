|
|
Rick Lee Formenti
Rick Lee Formenti, Age 61, of Joliet, IL passed Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born September 22, 1958, to the late Barbara (nee Larsen) and George Formenti, Jr. in Joliet where he was raised and educated.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Walls; brother, George (Sylvia) Formenti III; son, Adam Formenti; aunt Sue (the late Norman) Formenti, as well as three generations of nieces and nephews and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Tina Frigo.
Rick was a movie buff who also enjoyed woodworking.
Private services for Rick Formenti were held with interment taking place at Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020