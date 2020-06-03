Rick W. Meredith
Age 55, of Lake Shannon, IL passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 3, 2020.