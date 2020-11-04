Rita A. Fisher
(nee Schneidereit)
Born: February 21, 1928; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 29, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 92 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Born February 21, 1928 in Joliet, Rita was a daughter of William and Catherine (Hebert) Schneidereit. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1946. For a time she was a long distance telephone operator for Illinois Bell and an operator for the Joliet Telephone Answering Service. Rita was a former member of Sacred Heart Church where she sang in the choir and was a featured soloist. This is where she also married her love, Leonard A. Fisher on May 23, 1953. Together they made a home and raised their family. On many occasions over the years Rita would sing at the Veterans Hospital in Dwight, and also for many weddings and funerals. She had a love for travel that took her too many destinations. Another favorite activity was tending to her rose garden. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Rita was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her three children: Leonard A. (Ileana) Fisher, Mary (Robert) Grenchik and Joan (Wes) Winkler; daughter-in-law: Lynn Fisher, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband who passed in 1991, Leonard A. Fisher; infant son: James Frederick; son: Paul C. Fisher; parents: William and Catherine; brother: William Schneidereit and sister: Catherine Ryan.
Per Rita's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 901 Elizabeth Street in Joliet. A private interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Masks and social distancing practices are required and a maximum of 50 guests are allowed at mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Rita's memory to Holy Cross Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.