Rita A. Fisher(nee Schneidereit)Born: February 21, 1928; in Joliet, ILDied: October 29, 2020; in Joliet, ILAge 92 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.Born February 21, 1928 in Joliet, Rita was a daughter of William and Catherine (Hebert) Schneidereit. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the class of 1946. For a time she was a long distance telephone operator for Illinois Bell and an operator for the Joliet Telephone Answering Service. Rita was a former member of Sacred Heart Church where she sang in the choir and was a featured soloist. This is where she also married her love, Leonard A. Fisher on May 23, 1953. Together they made a home and raised their family. On many occasions over the years Rita would sing at the Veterans Hospital in Dwight, and also for many weddings and funerals. She had a love for travel that took her too many destinations. Another favorite activity was tending to her rose garden. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Rita was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her three children: Leonard A. (Ileana) Fisher, Mary (Robert) Grenchik and Joan (Wes) Winkler; daughter-in-law: Lynn Fisher, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband who passed in 1991, Leonard A. Fisher; infant son: James Frederick; son: Paul C. Fisher; parents: William and Catherine; brother: William Schneidereit and sister: Catherine Ryan.Per Rita's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 901 Elizabeth Street in Joliet. A private interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Masks and social distancing practices are required and a maximum of 50 guests are allowed at mass.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Rita's memory to Holy Cross Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.