Rita A. Kozack (nee Esser)
Born: December 24, 1930
Died: February 6, 2020
Rita A. Kozack (nee Esser), age 89, a resident of Palos Hills, IL, formerly of Plainfield, Chicago, Lisle and Shorewood, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 24, 1930 in Plainfield.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield.
Services will begin Thursday, February 13, 10:00 AM at the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.
Interment: St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery, Plainfield.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 9, 2020