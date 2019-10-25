The Herald-News Obituaries
Rita Ella Hoyle Obituary
Rita Ella Hoyle, age 79, was born on June 9, 1940 to the loving union of Herbert Brown Sr. and Helen Smith. Rita transitioned to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Monday October 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Rita is survived by five devoted children, that of two daughters Alexis (Michael) Pruitte of Las Vegas, NV and Sonja Hoyle of Joliet; three sons, Rafael Hoyle of Minneapolis, MN, Joseph (Malina) Hoyle and Gary (Linda) Hoyle of Joliet. Also survived by two loving siblings a brother Herbert (Wanetta) Brown of California, and sister LuEllen (Pearly) Coleman of Joliet. Rita leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Bob and Georgina Scott, Kassandra Jones and Wanda Redmond. Also, special granddaughter Tiffany Barton.

Rita is received at the Pearly Gates of Heaven by her parents, Herbert Brown and Helen Smith-Brown; sister, Loretta Clark; ex-husband, Joseph Hoyle and their oldest son, Joseph Hoyle; nephew, Herbert (Tunny) Brown Jr.; two grandsons, Brandon Omar Harris and Keith Lucas Jr; son-in-law, Aleeto Barton Sr. and a vast number of family and friends.

VISITATION: Saturday October 26, 2019 10:00AM-11:00AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S Joliet St, Joliet, IL 60436. Services will follow starting at 11:00AM.

Rita will be cremated in accordance to her wishes.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 25, 2019
