Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cathedral of St Raymonds
604 N Raynor Ave
Joliet, IL 60435
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond
604 N. Raynor Ave
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond
604 N. Raynor Ave.
Joliet,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Gleason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita H. Gleason

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita H. Gleason Obituary
Rita H. Gleason

Rita H. Gleason (nee Grassi) - passed away peacefully, Friday May 24th 2019. Age 99.

Survived by her two children Michael (Peggy) Gleason of North Carolina and Mary Pat (Richard) Finn of California; grandchildren Jennifer (Terry) Phelps, Joseph Gleason, Patrick (Valerie) Finn, Kathryn Finn, Daniel (fiance' Vanina) Finn and great grandchildren, Eden Gleason, Emma Gleason and James Finn.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Gleason, her parents.

Rita was a longtime member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond. She was the cook at the rectory and the convent for the priests and the sisters who were residing there.

Rita was a loving wife and mother with a strong devotion to her family and her faith.

Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, IL. 60435 Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cathedral of St. Raymond would be appreciated.

Visitation will be held at church Thursday morning from 9:30 A.M. until time of the Mass.

For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.