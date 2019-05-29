Rita H. Gleason



Rita H. Gleason (nee Grassi) - passed away peacefully, Friday May 24th 2019. Age 99.



Survived by her two children Michael (Peggy) Gleason of North Carolina and Mary Pat (Richard) Finn of California; grandchildren Jennifer (Terry) Phelps, Joseph Gleason, Patrick (Valerie) Finn, Kathryn Finn, Daniel (fiance' Vanina) Finn and great grandchildren, Eden Gleason, Emma Gleason and James Finn.



Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Gleason, her parents.



Rita was a longtime member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond. She was the cook at the rectory and the convent for the priests and the sisters who were residing there.



Rita was a loving wife and mother with a strong devotion to her family and her faith.



Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, IL. 60435 Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cathedral of St. Raymond would be appreciated.



Visitation will be held at church Thursday morning from 9:30 A.M. until time of the Mass.



For information call (815) 744-0022. Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019