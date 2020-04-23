|
Rita J. Davito
Born: January 10, 1942; in Joliet, IL
Died: April 20, 2020; in Bolingbrook, IL
Rita J. "Jeannie" Davito (nee Mudron), age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook, IL.
Born on January 10, 1942 in Joliet, Jeannie had a beautiful soul, a special lady who loved her family dearly and whose sweet smile will be greatly missed. She had a tremendous chocolate addiction and loved it so much she had stashes hidden everywhere. Growing up Jeannie adored Elvis just as much as chocolate and collected Elvis memorabilia throughout the years. A highlight of her life was when an Elvis impersonator handed her a little teddy bear as he performed his famous song Let Me Be Your Teddy Bear. Her passion was being a huge devoted Chicago Bears fan who would not let you interrupt her while watching a game until it was over.
Jeannie resided in Crest Hill to the age of 55 and lived the remainder of her years at Meadowbrook Manor Bolingbrook after surviving a massive stroke which left her paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. She was a true fighter overcoming many obstacles and challenges throughout the years. Never feeling sorry for herself she was determined to live and love life to the very end. Her family rejoices now knowing she is with our Lord Jesus, standing straight on two feet with her head held high smiling, and dancing carefree in heaven.
Loving mother of Joan M. Laughter (Judith) of Joliet, John P. Davito Jr. (Victoria) & Julie A. Montgomery of The Woodlands, TX & Jerry A. Davito (Liz) of Okeechobee, FL; Devoted Grandma to Ronnie (Michael) Laughter & Sean Laughter, Lacey Laughter Rosedale (Brian), Nicholas & Tyler Davito, Sara Allen (Robert "R.J.") & Nicole Montgomery; and Great Grandma to Selena Davito. She is also survived by one brother Rolland Mudron; Aunt Rita Sanders and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by dear loving parents, Andrew R. & Marion V. Mudron (nee Onderison); sweet sister-in-law Leanne Mudron; adored Aunt Helen & Uncle Albert Fris; Uncle Jack Sanders; and grandparents, Michael & Mary Onderisin.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
A Celebration of Life officiated by Father Tom Cargo of St. Ambrose Church will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances, we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a live stream funeral service on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the safety of your own home. This can be accomplished by visiting Rita's tribute page at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. A link is available to join the live stream service.
Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made out in Jeannie's name to the National .
A celebration of Jeannie's life will be held at a later date.
A celebration of Jeannie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020