Rita J. Leone
Rita J. Leone (nee Stanislaus) Age 93. On a beautiful Sunday with the morning sun lighting her way, Rita entered eternal life as she lived her earthly life,quietly and gently. Born to Julius and Jennie and married to Anthony J. Leone, Sr. for 67 years. Together, Rita and Tony created their family: sons Kenneth (Cheryl) and Anthony, Jr. (Sara), five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Rita was happiest when spending time with her family, whether holiday celebrations, camping in Wilmington, fishing on the Fox River, playing cards on Friday night or lending a helping hand. When her sons attended St. Patrick's, she was an active member of Mother's Club. Later, Rita was a member of St. Pat's CCW and 55 Young at Heart. Rita's patriotism ran deep, and she was a life member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of VFW Cantigny Post #367. Rita marched in local parades, proudly carrying the flag her husband defended in WWII. All of Cantigny's events, Friday fish fries, chicken dinners, pancake breakfasts or special events, found Rita and Tony working to make each event a success. After Tony's retirement, they traveled throughout the United States to naval reunions to connect with friends, old and new, and to honor Tony's service to the greatest Navy in the world.
Rita is survived by her sister, Phyllis (the late Robert) Terlep; brother-in law, Fred (the late Libby) Leone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Welcoming her to heaven was her dear husband, Anthony; her parents; great-granddaughter,Madelyn Leone; and brothers, Edward (Adeline) and Herbert (Sue)
When we lose someone we love, we must not learn to live without them but to live with the love they left behind. See you on the other side of the stars!
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection for Rita J. Leone will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1702 Dearborn St., Crest Hill, IL. Face masks and physical distancing is required. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Rita's memory to either St. Anne Catholic Church or Cantigny VFW. Funeral arrangements have been handled by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
